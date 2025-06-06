Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

