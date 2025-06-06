Derek Mapp Acquires 3,507 Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp bought 3,507 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,330.64 ($7,238.78).
Eurocell Price Performance
Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 155 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Eurocell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £157.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.86.
Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 earnings per share for the current year.
Eurocell Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eurocell
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocell
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.