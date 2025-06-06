Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.67 ($46.75) and last traded at €40.36 ($46.39). Approximately 2,483,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.58 ($45.49).

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.