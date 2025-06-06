DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,730 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,092 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $178.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

