Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

