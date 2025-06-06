Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.