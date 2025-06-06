Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

DLTR stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $115.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

