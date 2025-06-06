Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 113,463 put options on the company. This is an increase of 241% compared to the average volume of 33,247 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 9.1%

DLTR stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

