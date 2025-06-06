Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 197.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

