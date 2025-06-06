DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.82). 8,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 29,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.77).

DSW Capital Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of £15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.91.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

