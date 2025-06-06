Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 323.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL opened at $522.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,474. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total value of $2,350,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,833 shares of company stock valued at $29,006,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.29.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

