Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The firm has a market cap of C$712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.47. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$7.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.59.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.29, for a total transaction of C$3,599,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,082. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

