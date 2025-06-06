Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DND
Dye & Durham Trading Down 2.6%
Insider Activity at Dye & Durham
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.29, for a total transaction of C$3,599,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,082. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.