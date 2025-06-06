Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) versus Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Financial Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pacific Ventures Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $5.21 million 1.45 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.02 Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Eastside Distilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ventures Group.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group beats Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling



Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Pacific Ventures Group



Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

