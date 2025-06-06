easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
easyJet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.
easyJet Company Profile
