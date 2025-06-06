easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

