Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 25,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,268,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 183,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

