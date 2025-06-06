Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 25,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.