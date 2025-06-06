EchoStar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,918 call options on the company. This is an increase of 219% compared to the average volume of 3,740 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 374.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 83,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 65,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 49.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 115,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Up 17.5%

SATS opened at $19.03 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

About EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

