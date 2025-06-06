Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.