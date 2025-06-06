Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.32. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 12,629 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Educational Development in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

