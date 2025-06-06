Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Insider Purchases £51,030 in Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Castle bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,030 ($69,296.58).

Mark Castle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Mark Castle bought 10,000 shares of Eleco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,727.32).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Mark Castle bought 5,000 shares of Eleco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £7,950 ($10,795.76).

Shares of ELCO stock opened at GBX 160.55 ($2.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.82. Eleco Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.36 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.95.

Eleco ( LON:ELCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts predict that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Eleco in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 176 ($2.39) target price on the stock.

