Elyes Mrad Buys 14,000 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Elyes Mrad bought 14,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £82,320 ($111,787.07).

easyJet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 578.81 ($7.86) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 401.05 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 594 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 516.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (38.90) (($0.53)) EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts predict that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

easyJet Increases Dividend

easyJet Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

Further Reading

