Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $536,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.