EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Insider Acquires £10,051.56 in Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Ilian Iliev bought 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £10,051.56 ($13,649.59).

EMV Capital Stock Performance

EMV Capital stock opened at GBX 43.16 ($0.59) on Friday. EMV Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.14. The company has a market cap of £10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Get EMV Capital alerts:

EMV Capital (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX (12.60) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMV Capital had a negative net margin of 164.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

EMV Capital Company Profile

EMV Capital plc (AIM: EMVC), formerly known as NetScientific plc, is a deep tech and life sciences venture capital investment group with an international portfolio of high-growth companies.

With a strategic focus on generating superior returns for investors from the fast-growing sectors and technologies that will define our future; EMV Capital invests in, manages and strengthens early stage IP-rich companies.

EMV Capital holds both direct equity stakes and carried interest in its portfolio companies, creating an evergreen structure that supports extensive growth and value creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.