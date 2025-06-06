EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Insider Acquires £10,051.56 in Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Ilian Iliev bought 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £10,051.56 ($13,649.59).
EMV Capital Stock Performance
EMV Capital stock opened at GBX 43.16 ($0.59) on Friday. EMV Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.14. The company has a market cap of £10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.67 and a beta of 1.67.
EMV Capital (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX (12.60) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMV Capital had a negative net margin of 164.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
EMV Capital Company Profile
EMV Capital plc (AIM: EMVC), formerly known as NetScientific plc, is a deep tech and life sciences venture capital investment group with an international portfolio of high-growth companies.
With a strategic focus on generating superior returns for investors from the fast-growing sectors and technologies that will define our future; EMV Capital invests in, manages and strengthens early stage IP-rich companies.
EMV Capital holds both direct equity stakes and carried interest in its portfolio companies, creating an evergreen structure that supports extensive growth and value creation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMV Capital
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for EMV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.