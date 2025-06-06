Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.32. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.07 and a 52 week high of C$45.17.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.