Endeavour Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,980 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical volume of 3,363 call options.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 680,802 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

