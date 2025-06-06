Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £24,352,429.17 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.20), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($33,069,567.04).
Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 1st, Ricky Sandler sold 1,661,500 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £10,600,370 ($14,394,853.34).
Entain Stock Down 1.2%
ENT stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($10.07) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 650.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 689.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.50 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834.20 ($11.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Entain Company Profile
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
