Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 694,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.6%

EFSC stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

