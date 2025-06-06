Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.62. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 139,603 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.
