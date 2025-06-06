Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.62. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 139,603 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Group from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$2.58 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Group from C$2.80 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85.

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

