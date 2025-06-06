Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.
In related news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 17,148 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.34, for a total value of C$143,014.32.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
