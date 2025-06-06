Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GENK Q2 Earnings

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.09 million.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of GENK opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. GEN Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 243,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 148,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Cowan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,751.10. This represents a 719.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Further Reading

