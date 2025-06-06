Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21,258.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,809 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.47% of Euronet Worldwide worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

