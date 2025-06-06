Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.83. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 111,512 shares trading hands.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 17.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.