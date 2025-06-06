Evercore ISI Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $51.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

