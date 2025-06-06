Evogene (TSE:EVGN) PT Set at C$1.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Free Report) received a C$1.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Evogene from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVGN
Evogene Stock Performance
About Evogene
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.