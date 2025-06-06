Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of EE opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

