Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

