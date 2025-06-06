FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,241,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,284,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $431.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

