FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £30,959.74 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($42,042.02).

FDM Group Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 208 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 208 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 449.50 ($6.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 104.05%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDM

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.