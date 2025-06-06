FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £30,959.74 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 13,699 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($42,042.02).
FDM Group Stock Down 8.0%
Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 208 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 208 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 449.50 ($6.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.
FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.
