FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Sheila Flavell Sells 13,116 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell sold 13,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.07), for a total value of £29,642.16 ($40,252.80).

Sheila Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Sheila Flavell purchased 429 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,357.37).

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.50 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £227.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

FDM Group ( LON:FDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. Analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 104.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

