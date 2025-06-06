Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6,183.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,949 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

