Financial Advisory Corp Invests $371,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,252,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,677,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

