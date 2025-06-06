Financial Review: Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp -3.58% -11.07% -4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Croda International and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 1 2 0 2 2.60 thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Croda International and thyssenkrupp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.11 billion 2.74 $212.71 million N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $38.01 billion 0.16 -$1.63 billion ($1.80) -5.57

Croda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than thyssenkrupp.

Risk and Volatility

Croda International has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Croda International beats thyssenkrupp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

