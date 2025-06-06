Financial Survey: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,263.79% -101.96% -66.46% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and Zeo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 2 7 0 0 1.78 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $8.92, indicating a potential upside of 591.21%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Zeo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $4.16 million 3.76 -$77.58 million ($7.17) -0.18 Zeo Energy $73.24 million 1.87 -$3.00 million ($1.29) -2.16

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zeo Energy beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

