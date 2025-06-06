First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.40 to C$21.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.13.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of FM opened at C$21.42 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The firm has a market cap of C$12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.02.

In other news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett bought 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.