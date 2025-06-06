First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.72. 246,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 473,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
