First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGCGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.72. 246,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 473,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

