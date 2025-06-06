First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.72. 246,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 473,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

