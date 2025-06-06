Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $128.02 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 35.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Five Below by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

