Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.