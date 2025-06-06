Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 59,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $2,537,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,082,871.70. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,050,539. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 453,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

