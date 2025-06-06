Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 223.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

