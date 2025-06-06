Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Should You Buy?

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.26 and last traded at $295.26. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.72.

Flughafen Zürich Trading Up 22.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.