Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.43.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Shares of FOXF opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
